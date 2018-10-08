Walkers collaborates with TerraCycle to create UK’s first nationwide recycling scheme for crisp packets

Walkers in partnership with TerraCycle is creating the UK’s first nationwide recycling scheme for crisp packets.

Public access collection points will be developed all around the country, encouraging people to either drop off their packets or alternatively post them for free in a box or envelope directly to TerraCycle for recycling.

Once collected the packets will be cleaned, shredded and turned into small plastic pellets which will then be converted into plastic items, such as benches and fence posts.

The new recycling scheme will start from December this year and full details of exactly how it will work and locations of the nationwide collection points will be announced nearer the time.

Walkers’ long-term ambition is to make all its packaging 100 per cent recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025 and says it is focusing on developing the technology and infrastructure to make this happen.

The issue until now with crisp packets has been that they weren’t being separated or collected for recycling.

All crisp packets will be accepted under the scheme

“We share people’s concerns about the amount of plastic in our environment and are working on a number of both short and long-term solutions to reduce the impact of our packaging," said an Ellington, General Manager of PepsiCo UK.

"Our new Walkers recycling initiative starts to tackle this issue right now by repurposing used crisp packets to create everyday items such as plant pots and benches. We hope people will embrace this idea and join us in ensuring crisp packets are recycled."