Walkers collaborates with TerraCycle to launch first UK recycling scheme for crisp packets

In collaboration with TerraCycle, Walkers is launching the first nationwide recycling scheme for crisp packets.

The free to use scheme will tap into an established network of recycling collection points around the UK and all brands of crisp packets will be accepted and ultimately be turned into other basic plastic items.

The scheme works by consumers collecting empty crisp packets and taking them to their nearest recycling drop-off point or arranging to have the packets collected from home.

× Expand Pepsico UK & Ireland Walkers brand ambassador, Gary Lineker is supporting the scheme and has voiced an online film explaining how it works.

The packets will then be sent to TerraCycle who will clean and shred them ready to be made into small plastic pellets, which will be used to make everyday items such as outdoor furniture.

To encourage collection and return of the packets for recycling, the scheme offers charity points based on the number of bags collected.

Crisp packets are recyclable, the issue until now has been that they weren’t being separated or collected for recycling, now with Walkers’ investment this has been made possible.

Ian Ellington, General Manager of PepsiCo UK, the parent company of Walkers crisps, said: “This is another important step towards our ambition to make all of our packaging 100 per cent recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025. This is the first crisp packet recycling scheme in the UK and it will only work if everyone gets collecting and sending in, which is why we’ve made the scheme as simple as possible and free.”