Walkers crisp packet recycling scheme becomes UK’s largest recycling programme

Since its launch in December 2018, more than 8,500 collection points across the UK have signed up to Walkers crisp packet recycling scheme.

The company launched the scheme in collaboration with TerraCycle and has collected more than half a million crisp packets, enough to produce 250 benches made from recycled plastic, since its launch.

× Expand PepsiCo Gary Lineker Walkers Recycling Scheme Image ©Licensed to Parsons Media Picture Agency. 29/11/2018. London, United Kingdom. Gary Lineker Walkers Recycling Scheme. Picture by Andrew Parsons / Parsons Media

The company is marking Global Recycling Day on 18 March by calling on even more people to start collecting and dropping off their used crisp packets at local collection points, to ensure even more crisp packets get recycled.

Launched with support from Gary Lineker and Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, it has quickly become the fastest-growing and most successful recycling scheme created by a UK brand, with double the number of collection points compared to other schemes of this kind.

Sue Welfare, a recycler based in North Lancing, West Sussex, has been the biggest contributor to the Walkers recycling scheme so far, sending in almost 50,000 packets in just three months. Her contribution alone could produce 25 benches made from recycled plastic.