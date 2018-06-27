Ward Polymers celebrates 10 years with new move

Ward Polymers is celebrating 10 years of business with a new property move.

Following the appointment of Callum Ward as Sales Manager last year, the move is part of the company’s current and future growth plans, allowing for increased office and warehouse space.

Ward Polymers says it prides themselves on a friendly, fast and reliable service, distributing a full range of polymers, colours and additives.

In addition to this range of materials the company has a new product to offer, BioPBS.

Materials are available for industrial composting, however BioPBS is Biodegradable in home compost, which makes the material ideal for ‘one use’ products.

Products can be produced from BioPBS using conventional converting equipment, such as degrades to H2O, C02 and Biomass.