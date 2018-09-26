Warden Plastics becomes a Sedex audited member

Warden Plastics, the Luton based plastic injection moulding and extrusion company, has become a Sedex audited member following an external Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA).

Sedex is one of the largest organisations for helping companies manage responsible sourcing in their supply chain, helping protect people, the environment and business.

Warden Plastics worked alongside auditors over the past year to meet compliance across four pillars; labour standards, health and safety, the environment and business ethics.

Mark Barrett, Managing Director of Warden Plastics

“We work hard to apply the most stringent ethical and environmental standards to our business operations and supply chain, and we’re always looking to develop further. The audit enabled us to review the strengths and weaknesses of our internal systems and make improvements,” said Mark Barrett, Managing Director.

“Becoming a Sedex audited member demonstrates to our customers, staff and suppliers that we are truly committed to ethical performance and continuous improvement. We’re proud to have achieved this global audit standard.”

Warden Plastics works nationally and globally with companies in a wide range of industry sectors including automotive, electronics, medical, defence and construction and says it has invested heavily in advanced technology and production capability.