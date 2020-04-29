Wasdell acquires Planned Packaging as it boosts medical reach

× Expand Wasdell Wasdell Wasdell's EU headquarters in Dundalk, Ireland

The Wasdell Group, which supplies services to the life science and medical device sector, has acquired Planned Packaging Limited & Planned Packaging Films Limited (PPF).

PPF, based in Northwich, Cheshire, is a specialist packaging supplier to the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors. Wasdell says the acquisition will strengthen and expand its capability to be a fully integrated supplier to its growing client base within these markets.

Vincent Dunne, Wasdell Group CEO, commented: “The acquisition of PPF allows the Wasdell Group to vertically integrate into a key commodity area, safeguarding supplies but also expanding our capabilities and product & service offerings.”

PPF’s product range includes an array of pre-made easy peel pouches, high barrier foil films and semi rigid materials for processing through thermoforming lines. There is also the ability to custom print on a wide range of materials as well as advise customers on the most suitable packaging solution.

As demand for more sustainable materials increases, Planned Packaging is leading the way by introducing new 100 per cent recyclable and biodegradable options.

Martin Tedham, Chairman of the Wasdell Group, added: “Planned Packaging is a perfect fit due to its synergies within the existing Wasdell operations, a shared customer base, operating within the same sectors as well as a growing demand for the assembly and packaging of medical devices seen within Wasdell’s outsourced packaging services.

“Customers will benefit from expanded services and competitive prices and the integrations of Planned Packaging into our current operations will be a beneficial and advantageous one for all involved. We are pleased to welcome the Planned Packaging team to the Wasdell family and look forward to working alongside them.”