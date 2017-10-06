Washing the dishes, saving the fishes: P&G launches ocean plastic Fairy bottles

Procter and Gamble is embarking on a project to roll out 320,000 Fairy ‘Ocean Plastic’ bottles.

Made with TerraCycle, the bottles will be available to buy in 2018 to raise awareness of ocean plastic pollution. They are made of ten per cent ocean plastic picked from beach clean ups around the world, and 90 per cent post-consumer recyclate.

Virginie Helias, Vice President of Global Sustainability at Procter and Gamble, said: “As the world’s premier dishwashing liquid globally and a much-loved brand in the UK, we want to use Fairy to raise awareness about the plight of our ocean and raise awareness about the importance of recycling. Our consumers care deeply about this issue and by using ocean plastic we hope to show that the opportunities are endless when we rethink our approach to waste.’’

Tom Szaky, the CEO of TerraCycle: ‘’We are proud to be working with an iconic brand like Fairy to launch a fully recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic and ocean plastic. The issue of ocean pollution is a pertinent one, we hope other brands will be inspired to think creatively about waste and make the circular economy a reality.’’