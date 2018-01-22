Recycling crooks targeted by BPF with waste fraud tipoff line

The British Plastics Federation has set up an anonymous reporting service to send waste crime tip-offs direct to the Environment Agency’s Intelligence Team.

The Environmental Services Association estimates waste crime costs £604 million a year, undercutting the legitimate waste industry and draining the public purse through fake subsidy payouts.

Roger Baynham, Chair of the BPF Recycling Group, said: “One of our key objectives is to promote resource efficiency and the environmentally responsible management of plastic waste. Helping to tackle unscrupulous practices through an anonymous reporting system is a clear step in the right direction and we hope this initiative will significantly reduce waste crime in the UK.”

To make it easy for members to report waste crime such as packaging recycling note fraud, the BPF has set up an online form on its website. Information received from members will be passed on anonymously to the Environment Agency Intelligence Team. The Environment Agency will also be able to follow up via the BPF if they need more information.

BPF members can report suspected waste crime at: bpf.co.uk/wastecrime.

Reports from non-members of the BPF can be made via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.