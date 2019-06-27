Waste Free Oceans partners with Airbus

Waste Free Oceans has announced a new partnership with Airbus, aimed at finding solutions to the ocean waste issue.

Within the frame of Digital Ventures, Airbus develops and executes new business models that enlarge their core business by adopting methodologies inspired by the start-up world.

It is seeking to position itself along the value chain of ocean waste, from helping to collect waste in rivers, oceans, and coastal lines, and closing the loop if the circular economy by repurposing the recycled plastic.

The partnership between WFO and Airbus will focus on identifying the major waste patches in closed offshore locations, rivers, and coastal lines, tracking for prediction of waste reaching the coastline or river mouths, and validation of post-collection to have a proof of waste collection and help increase awareness on the activities implemented.

Michel Rousseau, Product and UX Designer for Airbus Defence & Space, said: “Today no one can ignore the ocean plastics problem. No one and no company either. We simply hope that the bigger the company is. The bigger the impact will be.”

“This is why we tackle the ocean plastics as an impact business, to get the biggest impact out of what our engineering, innovation, research, and business task forces can provide.”