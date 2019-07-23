Waste to energy market to reach $45 billion by 2027

Research conducted by Research Nester has found the market for global waste to energy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 per cent during the forecast period 2018 to 2027.

Worldwide awareness regarding depleting natural resources is a major reason behind the fuelling of the global waste to energy market and is anticipated to generate $45 billion in revenue by the end of 2027.

Based on technology type, the market is segmented into biological technology and thermal technology, where thermal technology is estimated to dominate global waste to energy market in the forecast period.