WaveGrip and Orpheus Brewing establish carrier return scheme

WaveGrip is providing a packaging solution and carrier return scheme for Orpheus Brewing to help reduce its packaging waste and reduce the brewery’s annual packaging footprint by approximately 85 per cent.

With the aim of reducing its overall packaging footprint, the WaveGrip carriers were the perfect choice for Orpheus, as they weigh only 3.5 grams for a standard six-pack carrier.

Reduced manufacturing footprint, transport costs, and ease-of-storage also contributed to the brewery’s decision in choosing WaveGrip.

Compared to HDPE carriers WaveGrip allows for up to 370 per cent more carriers per pallet, thereby reducing overall ship costs as well as fuel consumption and greenhouse gas footprint for the brewery.

Remco Bos, CEO of Orpheus Brewing, said: “The sustainability of WaveGrip was fundamental to our choice of carrier and has helped to significantly reduce our packaging usage.”

“The final part for us was ensuring that with its recyclability we could ensure that each WaveGrip carrier was not wasted. Our Carrier Recycle Programme now delivers this and by incentivising our customers to return their carriers we have a win-win situation for both the environmental and them.”

Aaron McIvor, Manager Director for WaveGrip, said: “We know how important sustainability is to our customers and it is integral to our WaveGrip products and development.”

“We are therefore delighted to support this initiative by Orpheus Brewing and ensure that WaveGrip carriers are collected as part of a circular approach to packaging.”