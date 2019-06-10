Welsh firm’s breakthrough on black plastics could help cut landfill waste

A Welsh plastic colourant firm has developed technology that could save thousands of tonnes of waste from being sent to landfill.

Colour Tone Masterbatch, based in Caerphilly, has developed a colouring package which means manufacturers can colour their products however they want, while still retaining its detectability when it comes to being sorted after use.

Colour Tone’s cost-effective system combines various pigment to achieve a black colour, while maintaining the infrared reflectance of the underlying polymer.

Simon Atterby, General Manager at Colour Tone, said: “This is a product which has been developed by Colour Tone, which provides a solution to a global problem and has the potential to provide huge sustainability benefits on a global scale, something which we are very proud of.”

“We applaud the brand owners and retailers who have chosen to make the switch to this new technology already and encourage those considering making the switch to do so.”

“Unfortunately, consumers are receiving mixed and confusing messages which may lead them to believe black plastics are not recyclable, and this is incorrect and when coloured with an infrared detectable colour pack it can be detected and recycled.”

David Notley of the Excelerator Consortium, said: “Colour Tone Masterbatch is a company at the cutting edge of plastics development. The work put in has the potential to really help the fight against plastic waste.”

“It is another example of a Welsh business at the forefront of its sector. Working with the Accelerated Growth Programme, has helped Colour Tone’s expansion plans and developed its growth into new markets.”

“Colour Tone Masterbatch has an exciting future ahead and we hope to continue to help to encourage it grow.”