WFO continues to tackle plastic pollution

Today (5 June 2019) on World Environment Day, Waste Free Oceans is reiterating its commitment to protect the world’s oceans and waterways.

The organisation is continuing its repetitive programme of hotspot clean-ups and remediation projects in the Danube river basin in Bulgaria, working towards the Black Sea and the Danube Delta in Romania.

The goal is to use as much as possible of the collected plastic debris, turning it back into new products.

WFO will also start a clean-up action in the Mediterranean Sea, around the city of Marseille, France, working its way down towards Barcelona, Spain.

The organisation plans to take part in a regular clean-up in the area, while engaging with local authorities, NGOs, companies and other stakeholders, using the specially designed trawls to collect floating marine litter.

Alexandre Dangis, WFO Founder, said:

“Nowadays, the world is ready and waiting for products offering environmental solutions rather than more challenges. People are demanding sustainable choices and are now ready to pay for them.”

“In the early days of our organisation, people were not yet aware of the impact of marine litter, nor were they prepared to get involved. Today, it has become clear that we can make a difference and brands have understood our message and commitment.”

WFO will organise a workshop during the EuPC Annual Meeting in Berlin on 13 June 2019.

The event will focus on circular economy and sustainability of plastic products and will gather representatives of the European Plastics Industry, local and national authorities, machinery producers and media.