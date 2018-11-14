WFO creates shelter for refugees

Waste Free Oceans, Corepla and Protomax, have created a humanitarian shelter prototype with plastic collected along the river Po in Italy.

Corepla collaborated on this project in Italy by providing the material which was used for the first shelter.

After being recycled by Corepla, the plastic waste collected with experimental polyethylene barriers in the river Po, was sent to the Storm Board plant of the English group Protomax Plastics.

× Expand The Waste Free Oceans Foundation

The original concept is to manage part of the refugee's plastic waste to produce recycled panels which can be used to build emergency shelters and other useful structures suitable to their needs.

Presented at the Ecomondo fair in Rimini the panels, were assembled and disassembled, then sent to Athens, Greece, with the aim of serving as a demo project helping the refugees in the area.