WFO offers solution to Greece's refugee crisis

Waste Free Oceans (WFO) has built affordable houses/shelters made from mixed plastics for local refugee communities in Greece.

WFO collects plastic from the ocean and rivers, which is then mixed with plastic collected from land by waste pickers.

The mixed plastic is then converted into panels that are used to build affordable houses/shelters for the local refugee communities.

× Expand WFO

WFO says its mission is to find a long-term sustainable solution to the issue of refugees by implementing this concept in Greece.

Overall, the organisation hopes to be actively involved in local prevention, by educating people, involving them in home rebuilding and raising awareness on waste collection and sorting.

Last month, Alexandre Dangis, WFO Founder and Luc Mellaerts, WFO The Americas met with Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides and presented ways in which WFO could help the region with the humanitarian shelter project.

Alexandre Dangis, WFO Founder, said: "Driving the limits of plastics recycling to the extreme to contribute to social housing and emergency shelters is a win-win situation for Greece. At the same time, this social, humanitarian project has an educational purpose that should not be underestimated.”