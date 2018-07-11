Wham educate the future generation on plastics

What More UK (Wham) visited Peel Park primary school to educate and engage the children around plastics.

Claire Hilton, year 4 Teacher, invited Wham into the classroom as the School pupils have been learning about plastic waste in the environment, how it affects habitats and their own responsibilities to look after the earth.

× Expand L-R Adam Wilkinson and Tom Wright from Wham and Peel Park Primary School Year 4 pupils

"When we first walked into the classroom we asked the pupils if plastic was good or bad- not surprisingly the vast majority said it was bad," said Adam Wilkinson, Marketing and Product Development Manager at Wham.

"What they didn't realise is the difference between single use plastic and something like a plastic container. To support their learning, we explained how as a company we want to make products that last, meaning less plastic in the oceans and less pollution. This is why we created the UPCYCLED range."

The children were shown three different types of plastic boxes that were all made from plastic that already exists.

The first was a Wham UPCYCLED box which is made from items such as plastic bottles and yoghurt pots, the second, a Wham Recycled box made from fact

ory waste and the third made from waste product when producing banknotes, the Wham Banknote Box.

The children were also shown what they can do with empty old bottles, such as creating bubble makers and tornado tubes.

Wilkinson added: "We explained to the children that we are doing our job as a manufacturer, making products from items that would ordinarily end up in landfill. The bank are doing their part by recycling their waste but the UPCYCLED box being created depends on what they do with their waste, as a school, as a family and as an individual."