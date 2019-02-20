Wham showcases new products at renowned trade shows

What More UK (Wham) is celebrating a busy month with two renowned trade shows under their belt.

The company travelled to The Spring Fair at the NEC and then the Ambiente Trade Show in Frankfurt at the beginning of this month.

The company says boasting credentials and being proud owners of multiple national awards, including The Queen's Award for Enterprise - International Trade, puts the company in good stead to showcase their fantastic products both nationally and internationally.

Last year saw the introduction of the FLASH range which is already rapidly expanding for 2019 - going from two products to seven.

Some of the new items, such as the dustpan, brushes and brooms are now in many stores (independent and chain), in the UK and Ireland.

× Expand Wham

"Both the Spring Fair at the NEC and Ambiente Trade Show in Frankfurt have been a huge success for What More UK. The trade shows we attend are a huge part of networking, launching our new products and sharing the Wham name,” said Tony Grimshaw OBE, Director at Wham.

“Its really important to communicate with buyers and showcase what we have to offer. Our product range is continuously expanding to match the supply for demand. 2018 was our busiest year to date with record-breaking sales that we are really proud of.”

He adds: “International trade shows, in particular, give us the opportunity to shout about the manufacturing of British products under the Made in Britain Campaign and show the high quality of What More UK products."