What More UK’s upcycled range shortlisted for awards

What More UK, a manufacturer of plastic housewares, is celebrating two of its UPCYCLED products being shortlisted in the finals of the prestigious DIY Week Awards 2018.

The company, which launched the new range of products made from 95 per cent post-consumer waste plastic last month, has been shortlisted for Home and Kitchen Product of the Year and DIY Product of the Year.

The company says this now-commercially viable range is the result of “countless hours and days of testing and trialling”, working directly with recycling centres.

"I am proud of our team for all of their effort and hard work in creating this revolutionary new Upcycled product that has allowed us to be shortlisted in the DIY Week Awards this year,” said Tony Grimshaw OBE, Director of What More UK.

“We created Upcycled as a means to combat the January plastic importation ban introduced by China. The tonnes of plastic that is usually shipped to China would otherwise be burned, buried or left in a landfill and we wanted to create an environmentally friendly alternative. It's an honour for this to be recognised by such a prestigious award nomination."

The winners in each category will be announced at the 2018 DIY Week Awards luncheon on 11th May at the Park Plaza Victoria in London.