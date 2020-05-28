What More UK announces latest building works

What More UK has announced the latest in a series of multi-million pound investments at their Altham manufacturing site.

The new development will provide 26,000 sq. ft. of extra distribution space and operate as a link between their existing buildings 5 (110,000 sq. ft.) and 6 (95,000 sq. ft.).

The organisation currently runs manufacturing, distribution and office space extending over 500,000 sq. ft. across its two sites, Altham and Shuttleworth Mead.

This announcement comes on the back of record turnover in 2019, and very positive business results since January of this year continuing right through the current health crisis, culminating in this month (May) being the best May in all its 21-year history.

Company director Tony Grimshaw OBE, said: "The manufacturing sector in Lancashire, and the whole of the UK, is ready, willing and able to supply the country's retailers in June when they are finally allowed to re-open. Britain is ready to get back to business and we are proud to be setting the example."

"This project, and others like it, are great for the morale of our 300 colleagues. Whichever way you look at it, manufacturing is still vital to the UK economy and it shows that the UK is a country that makes things and gets the job done."

What More invested in state-of-the-art bakeware machines in January, just in time to support the country throughout lockdown. The firm says they have plenty of capacity left to satisfy the UK's retailers and their many distribution partners overseas.