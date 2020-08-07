What More UK has announced it will be adding Costa Rica to its growing list of export destinations, bringing the total up to 74 countries.

Less than 12 months ago they added Senegal to their list of export destinations. Now, despite the turmoil of a global health crisis, they've managed to bring another country into the fold: Costa Rica, Central America.

With a GPD of over $95 Billion, Costa Rica has one of the strongest economies in Latin America. On top of this, it was named the greenest country in the world in 2009 and aims to become totally carbon neutral by 2021.

The company believes its products might be able to help Costa Rica achieve its environmental targets. Stating they can help eliminate single use plastics and encourage recycling.

× Expand What More UK announces new export deal

With this new export deal, What More UK reminds us that the manufacturing sector is still vitally important to the country. Around 20 per cent of the UK GDP comes from the manufacturing sector, in real terms that puts us in the top 10 of manufacturing countries in the world.

Company director Tony Grimshaw was awarded an OBE for his contribution to British commerce and is a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of World Traders. He explained: "People perceive made in Britain as made of top quality, and they're right about that. As a country we have high standards. Export is a great way for companies to increase their customer base and in the current market conditions it could provide a lifeline for many organisations."