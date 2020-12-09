What More UK awarded silver in International Globee Awards

What More UK has been presented with a silver medal in an international awards programme.

The company believes this award is evidence of the firm's great reputation as powerhouse of the northwest and pride of the UK.

The Globee International Awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Company Directors, Tony Grimshaw OBE (left) and Rob Walker (right) with the Globee silver medal

Judges from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 winners, who will be officially presented with their awards during a virtual ceremony later this month.

What More UK was recognized in the product design and development category.

Manufacturing Director, Rob Walker, received the award on behalf of What More UK, said: "It's such an honour for our great team to be recognised in this way by the Globee International Awards. I'm accepting this medal on behalf of the whole company who have worked so hard to get us to where we are now. It proves that we're on the right track and, even in these difficult times, if you're dedicated and work hard, you can still achieve positive results."