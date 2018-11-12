What More UK believes trading will not be halted by Brexit negotiations

What More UK are not phased by Brexit negotiations, with international sales higher than ever before.

The company began making provision for Brexit five years before the referendum, looking at its export business and deciding it had too much emphasis on Europe.

In light of this, the company decided to spread its search for new retail partners into new areas such as the USA, South America, Canada, Eastern Europe and Africa.

What more UK send their products to 72 countries worldwide and are continuing to seek word wide retail opportunities.

As a member of The Made in Britain Campaign, What More UK are proud to support and promote British manufacturing.

× Expand What More UK Tony Grimshaw, Director of What More UK

Tony Grimshaw, Director of What More UK said: "Business is business and politics are politics. No matter which Brexit is decided, trade will continue, British products are recognised all over the world as quality. The right products of the right quality at the right price, backed up with the right service will always be accepted."

Over the last two years What More UK have replaced all 52 of their injection moulding machines to ensure it has the most up-to-date equipment on offer from Germany and Italy. An investment it believes is a sign of its confidence and ability for the future.

John Monk Trading Company, one of New Zealand's largest importers of house ware and giftware have been working with What More UK for over 10 years and are confident the relationship will continue to flourish.

“Made in England is a very strong selling point for us in New Zealand and our major retailer Briscoes has grasped this, the What More UK range had grown to be a category winner," explained John Monk, owner of John Monk Trading company.

“Through the years we have experienced turbulent times with currency fluctuations, raw material costs, more recently Brexit uncertainty and shipping costs, however What More sales have still been maintained."