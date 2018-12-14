What More UK boosts exports with the support of Made in Britain

What More UK says a significant part of its international success is owed to the support of Made in Britain, an organisation committed to supporting British manufacturers making the most of opportunities domestically and overseas.

Included on thousands of What More UK products, the use of Made in Britain’s official accreditation marque and a two-minute promotional video has contributed in a 18 per cent boost to export sales in 2018.

Last year, the business recorded sales of around £50million and employs 243 people at its sites in Accrington and Padiham, Burnley.

The company has invested £11 million in new manufacturing equipment over the past 18 months to boost manufacturing capacity by 25 per cent and has plans to expand its manufacturing warehouse by 200,000 sq. ft.

× Expand Wham

“Some international buyers assume that products made in Britain are high-quality but often too expensive, and that’s simply not the case. We’re changing those perceptions by meeting with buyers face-to-face at trade shows to prove that value doesn’t necessarily have to impact on quality,” said Tony Grimshaw O.B.E., director of What More UK.

“We’re seeing a real global trend for buying British and our business is growing at rapid speed because of it. It’s a great time for British manufacturers to tap into this trend and one of the main reasons we joined Made in Britain was to be part of a network of firms all striving towards the same goal.”