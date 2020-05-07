What More UK doubles production of PPE parts for NHS

Last month What More UK pledged to continue manufacture of parts for visors until the country has enough for its needs.

What More says, with this dramatically increased production, the organisation seems likely to fulfil that promise in much shorter time.

The vastly increased production is down to What More UK's senior engineer Rob Walker. Working with a local manufacturing mould maker, Walker has developed a four-impression mould which will enable What More to produce 17280 parts per day, or around 120,000 parts per week.

Walker said: "Although we are increasing our efforts to support the war against the virus, as a company we hope and pray it won't be needed for much longer and the UK can return to normality."