What More UK engages local Primary School

What More UK invited Belthorn Academy Primary School for a tour of their super high-tech factory.

Students, teachers and governors alike were amazed at the scale of the operation which turns out 5.6 million pieces of plastic a month. Rows of fully automated robotic arms and injection moulding machines the size of minibuses work together to ensure that orders can be fulfilled in lightning speed.

× Expand What More UK director Tony Grimshaw OBE (back centre), with staff and students from Belthorn Academy Primary.

Yvonne Brown, chair of the governors at Belthorn Primary, explained about the purpose of the visit: "We've come here to inspire the children, and to give them some idea of the pathways that are there for them in employment, and it's been amazing. I've got What More products at home, I think everyone does, but I didn't know they were made locally, and I didn't realise they're doing upcycling, and recycling. It's really good for the children to see, and we want to increase the ties we've got with industry."

Emma Nolan, vice chair of the governors of Belthorn Primary, explained: "For us this visit is about children seeing opportunities early on. In a business like What More there are loads of jobs available from I.T., to Engineering, Marketing to HR. After the Amazing Accrington Education Summit, we started hearing about opportunities to have school children go round local businesses to help them understand how STEM could fit into careers for them in later life."

× Expand The children of Belthorn Primary have requested What More introduce new colours including, popsicle yellow, and metallic glitter.

What More company director Tony Grimshaw, who has an OBE and is a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of World Traders, took the time to attend to the visitors personally.

"These children are our customers and colleagues of tomorrow. We are keen to show them who we are and what we're doing" he explained. "The other reason for this visit is that plastic products are much maligned by journalists using the word ‘plastic' on its own, when what they really mean is ‘single-use plastic'."

"Not all plastic is drastic" says Mr Grimshaw, "some plastic is fantastic".

"You tell the man with heart problems who's had a stent fitted that all plastic is bad, he won't agree with you, I'm sure. We're not trying to change the kids' opinions about what's good or bad. We just want to present the other side of the story so they can make an informed decision. We're proud of everything we do, from the Upcycled range, which is made from 95% post-consumer plastic, through to the kitchenware, the bakeware, and the garden products."

What More UK hope this project will become a template for further engagement with local schools and also stimulate interest in their apprenticeship scheme. Currently the organisation has 5 local apprentices who have all been offered full time jobs on the back of their hard work and dedication.