What More UK invest £25 million in manufacturing

Wham has invested £25 million in manufacturing at Altham over the last six years

The investment has covered new buildings, new product groups and, most recently, a £13.5 million investment in new state-of-the-art production machines.

The Lancashire based business, currently exports its products to over 72 countries, with a variety of ranges in plastic and metal including Wham, Flash and Baker & Salt.

× Expand Wham Garry Ireland in the What More UK factory with the new machines

“As the biggest UK manufacturer of plastic housewares, it's important we can deliver the best products in the shortest time. We haven't quite finished installing all the new machines, there are eight more due to arrive this year. We will have invested £13.5 million in new machinery over the last two years alone," said Garry Ireland, Operations Director at What More UK.

"The new additions are fabulous. Not only do they consume 40 per cent less power, meaning a lower carbon footprint and lower running costs, they have a faster injection time and a faster cycle time, meaning more products, produced quicker and more efficiently.”

What More UK are members of The Made in Britain Campaign and strive to enable buyers at home and abroad to identify British-made products.