What More UK load tests recycled plastics range to demonstrate durability and quality

What More UK, a manufacturer of housewares, has undergone independent testing of its recycled plastics product range to demonstrate its quality and durability.

The firm, which is based in Burnley, Lancashire, launched its ‘Upcycled’ range of products in 2018 and has expanded the range since.

Each item, including home storage boxes. kitchen draining racks, laundry baskets, and outdoor planters and pots, is made from 95 per cent polypropylene plastics waste.

What More decided to test the capabilities of its Upcycled range after consumers questioned its quality when compared to virgin alternatives.

"We knew we were onto something interesting when orders started coming in, but we soon realised that many people think that recycled plastics are not as strong or as durable as their virgin plastic counterparts" explained Tony Grimshaw OBE, Director of What More UK.

In response the queries, What More submitted one of its Upcycled storage boxes for load testing by an independent inspection and verification company. Supported by the handle grips at either end, the box was gradually loaded with more weight.

The box and its lid were both tested separately, with both managing to withstand the maximum load of 380kg without any visible signs of damage.

What More says to put this in perspective for consumers, four boxes could together withstand the weight of a family car.

The firm says its testing shows that “it’s a myth that recycled plastic boxes are not as strong as their virgin alternatives” and that the test results are “amazing.”