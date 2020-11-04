What More UK looking to expand team

What More UK is looking to take on an extra six members of staff in addition to the 35 already recruited since lockdown began.

The company believes this latest announcement comes at a very good time. Government economists are predicting that the national unemployment rate will double in the next 12 months from 4.1% up to 8% as the impacts of coronavirus continue to affect the country.

Company bosses are not worried about finding top quality talented people to join their operation.

What more UK

Director Tony Grimshaw OBE describes the firm as "a team of 300 centre forwards" and it's easy to see why. They've achieved impressive growth figures year on year since their inception, and they export to 75 countries around the world.

"We're not worried about finding great staff. We're situated right in the traditional heartland of British manufacturing. The Lancashire labour force is legendary for its skill, determination, and absolute dedication to the task at hand. Lancashire folk are people who get the job done."

Companies like What More UK offer reassurance to the country in these difficult times. The manufacturing sector in the UK is resilient, and contrary to popular belief the sector has grown every year since 1948 and is of vital importance to the economy. The sector accounts for 45% of all UK exports, that's worth £275bn (figures from industry body Make UK).