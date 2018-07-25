What More UK opens its doors for the first time to local Scouts

What More UK, manufacturer of plastic houseware, opened its doors for the first time to local Scouts for an exclusive factory tour and Q&A with its staff.

"We wanted to show the children how the items they use every day are created, teach them a bit of the science behind it and explain the importance of recycling,” said Matt Hand, Production Manager at What More UK led part of the tour:

“Before the tour of the machinery and factory we showed them a video about the materials we use to create our new range of boxes, the Wham UPCYCLED box. This new range is a bit different as it is made from items which would normally be thrown away or taken to landfill."

What More gave UPCYCLED boxes to the scouts to help with storage in their HQ and each child received a small UPCYCLED box, a lunch box and a re-useable folding water bottle, encouraging them to ditch single use plastics.

"We don't normally have children walking around the factory but we felt it was something really important to do. We want them to feel connected to local businesses, be aware of where products come from and how they are created,” added Garry Ireland, Operations Director at What More UK.

“I hope we have inspired some young minds today, there definitely seemed to be a few scientists and future entrepreneurs amongst them."