What More UK puts on extra shifts to keep up with demand for bakeware products

What More UK, the Altham based housewares manufacturer, has announced an astonishing growth in demand for its home bakeware products.

Since lockdown was imposed in the UK on March 23rd, the country has had to find new ways to keep busy. This has led to an increased interest in home cooking and especially baking. The Altham based manufacturer has announced that they have had to start running night shifts to keep up with the demand.

Tony Grimshaw OBE is a company director at What More UK. He said: "It's great that people are remembering the traditional skills of home baking. If there's one good thing that comes out of this national crisis, it'll be a generation of kids who learnt how to cook a decent meal by watching their parents in the kitchen, like it used to be in the days before takeaways, microwave meals and T.V. dinners."

Apart from bakeware, What More UK also produce a wide range of products for the kitchen, home laundry, the garden, and the workplace and its popular brand of home storage boxes, Wham.