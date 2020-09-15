What More UK shortlisted for Energy and Sustainability Award

Manufacturing Association, Make UK, has recognised Lancashire housewares manufacturer What More with a shortlisting for the 2020 Energy and Sustainability Award.

Make UK champions and celebrates British manufacturers and every year they organise the Manufacturing Awards recognising the country's best manufacturing and engineering companies.

The Energy and Sustainability Award has been developed to recognise the companies that have done the most to improve their overall environmental performance and enhance sustainability.

× Expand What More Sales Director Andy Riley demonstrates the Wham Upcycled range

What More UK initiatives include making storage boxes out of recycled single use plastics, known as the Wham Upcycled range. These storage boxes perfectly capture the idea of a circular economy where products may come to the end of their useful life, but the materials can be recycled over and over again.

The winners of the 2020 Make Awards in the North West will be announced during an online ceremony on October 15th.

Andy Riley, Company Sales Director, said: "It's an honour to be up for this award and the What More UK team really deserve the recognition. We're doing everything we can to promote sustainability in the sector. We've even been buying waste plastic from other companies to re-purpose it into our own products."