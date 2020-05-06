What More UK shortlisted for the Made in the Northwest Awards

What More UK has been shortlisted for 3 awards at the forthcoming Insider Media Made in the North West Awards 2020.

The organisation has been nominated for the Export Award, Sustainable/Ethical Manufacturer Award and the overall Manufacturer of the Year (over £25m category).

As proud advocates of Made in Britain, the company currently exports to 73 countries around the world and that number is continually growing.

Company Director Tony Grimshaw has already been awarded an OBE for his contribution to the British export sector and more recently he has become a liveryman of the Worshipful Company of World Traders.

× Expand Tony Grimshaw OBE, company director of What More UK

In terms of sustainability and ethical manufacturing, What More operate a zero to landfill policy, and in the past 12 months they've diverted over 90 tonnes of waste plastic from landfill. They have been recycling this material for use in their Wham Upcycled Range of storage boxes which are made from 95 per cent minimum post-consumer single use plastics.

What More also produce a range of products made from post-industrial scrap plastic. This range has proven so popular that they've had to start purchasing scrap from other manufacturers to keep up with demand.

Grimshaw said: "To be nominated for these awards is such an honour. We are hardworking people, doing our best to show the nation what's possible. This is not about the products, or the buildings, or the machines, it's about the people. What More is a team of 300 centre forwards, and no one individual can claim the responsibility."

"Lancashire was the birthplace of the industrial revolution hundreds of years ago and companies like What More UK are the direct inheritors of those manufacturing traditions. Take a trip to the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester and you will see beautiful machines emblazoned with the names of Lancashire towns, Accrington, Blackburn, Bolton, Darwen. The Made in the Northwest Awards prove that same spirit is still alive today."