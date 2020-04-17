What More UK start production of personal protective equipment

What More UK have announced they will be doing their part to save lives and protect the NHS, by going into production of parts for facemasks.

They are the organisation behind the popular home storage brand Wham, whose storage boxes can be found in most houses in the UK, and they also produce housewares of all varieties; bakeware, cookware, gardenware, and products for the home laundry and utility rooms.

In response to the national health emergency they have announced that they will be producing parts for safety visors at a rate of 60,000 week "until the country has enough" says Managing Director Andy Holt.

The company says in years to come we will be able look back with pride at how we responded to this challenge. Some put rainbows in their windows, many have joined in national rounds of applause, and now What More UK have contributed their expertise and production capabilities behind the national effort.

One member of staff, commenting on Twitter, summed up the feeling in What More HQ: "I can't remember feeling this proud. In normal times it's just a piece of plastic. Now it's a lifesaver"

Tony Grimshaw OBE, company director, said: "In situations like this, times of national emergency, everyone has to play their part. We are proud of the way the nation has responded to this challenge and we are pleased to be able to offer our skills and expertise"