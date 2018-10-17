Wheatley Plastics doubles production area with new move

Wheatley Plastics has more than doubled the production area with a recent move to a new modern factory and now the site has over 20,000 square feet of production area

The Stockport based moulder will also see the installation of additional production capacity along with a new material handling system, which the company has invested close to £500,000 over the last 12 months.

Adding to the existing line up of three Borche machines including a BU600, the most recent addition is a new Borche 320 ton machine.

The company says it is also continuing to strengthen the management structure and procedures, including Nigel Buckland, Technical Manager, who has recently joined and made a positive contribution to the already existing Wheatley Plastics team.

Managing Director, Gary Knight has overseen an increasing rate of expansion over recent years since he completed a management buyout in 2011.

The company is also ISO9001:2015 accredited, serving a wide range of industrial sectors including construction, fire and security, packaging, electronics and plumbing.

Gary Knight Managing Director, said: “We have been delighted with the performance of our Borche machines and expect Borche to be very much part of our future journey to world class contract manufacturing.”