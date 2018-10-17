Wheatley Plastics doubles production area with new move

Wheatley Plastics has more than doubled the production area with a recent move to a new modern factory and now the site has over 20,000 square feet of production area
The Stockport based moulder will also see the installation of additional production capacity along with a new material handling system, which the company has invested close to £500,000 over the last 12 months.
Adding to the existing line up of three Borche machines including a BU600, the most recent addition is a new Borche 320 ton machine.
The company says it is also continuing to strengthen the management structure and procedures, including Nigel Buckland, Technical Manager, who has recently joined and made a positive contribution to the already existing Wheatley Plastics team.
Wheatley Plastics
Wheatley Plastics new factory
Managing Director, Gary Knight has overseen an increasing rate of expansion over recent years since he completed a management buyout in 2011.
The company is also ISO9001:2015 accredited, serving a wide range of industrial sectors including construction, fire and security, packaging, electronics and plumbing.
Gary Knight Managing Director, said: “We have been delighted with the performance of our Borche machines and expect Borche to be very much part of our future journey to world class contract manufacturing.”