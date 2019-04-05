White Horse Plastics aids the eWATERpay revolution

Oxfordshire-based injection moulding company White Horse Plastics has helped bring life-saving technology to market as part of the eWATERpay’s mission in Africa.

The award-winning project utilised White Horse Plastic’s complete skill set, from design and redesign to prototype tooling, tooling revisions, and then injection moulding of the finished product.

× Expand mckecorner

eWATERpay is a low-cost PayGo water system using mobile technology and proprietary design moulding, and White Horse Plastics has contributed the design and production of the two part plastic casings for the system.

The eWATERtaps currently provide reliable water for 40,000 people every day, and over 100 have been installed in The Gambia and Tanzania.

Rob Hygate, Chief Technical Officer at eWATERpay, said: “Working with White Horse Plastics has been great. They were enthusiastic, highly skilled, and worked long hours in order to help make our innovation become a reality.”

“From the beginning White Horse Plastics used its signature strengths and 40 years of manufacturing experience to help us achieve our goals. Our initial sketches and ideas quickly took on the shape of provable and workable manufacturing technology.”

“Thanks to a successful partnership, eWATERpay is now poised to develop full production moulding runs for the global marketplace.”