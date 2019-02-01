White Horse Plastics to return to Southern Manufacturing 2019

White Horse Plastics (WHP) will be returning to this year’s Southern Manufacturing exhibition in Farnborough on 5th-7th February 2019.

The company says it will exhibit renewed services and cost-effective injection moulding for quality conscious manufacturers and OEMs.

WHP exhibited for the first time at Southern Manufacturing in 2016 and this time around, the business is set to unveil further innovations in terms of its structure company and will also show new video examples of its work and capabilities across automation, quality assurance and order fulfilment.

WHP material experience ranges from standard polymers, nylons, acetals, polycarbonates, ABS and TPEs through to the more exotic engineering polymers.

Last year also saw a successful update transitions of all WHP’s QA accreditations and standards, WHP holds the universal quality management system ISO9001, the environmental standard ISO 14001 and the automotive quality standard IATF 16949.

“Our new WHP team offers today’s manufacturer a full spectrum of design to manufacturing competences – all at great value for money. The Southern Manufacturing show is a great opportunity for us to show specifiers and purchasers exactly what we can do,” said Paul Bobby, WHP Managing Director.

“We are really looking forward to exhibiting in the new Farnborough setting and to showing a key number of WHP innovations and competences. We hope to see many specifiers and buyers from all corners of industry over the three days of the show.”