Whitecroft lighting chooses LATI thermally conductive compound heat sinks

The combined skills of LATI and Protool Plastics Group have enabled the successful use of polymer heat sinks in Whitecroft Lighting’s innovative new Mirage 3 range of luminaires.

LATI’s thermally conductive compound LATICONTHER 62 GR/50 is already used by some of Europe’s leading lighting manufacturers in production of heat sinks.

This material is a compound of Nylon 6 polymer together with graphite flakes, producing a thermal conductivity of over 10 W/mK.

Whitecoft Lighting says when deciding to develop the Mirage 3 range of luminaires, the design flexibility and production freedoms conferred by using polymer heat sinks based on LATICONTHER seemed like the natural fit.

Further stating with the intention to offer a range of different light output levels, it was important to be able to confirm that the product would be capable of dissipating the heat generated, and still be designed to enable efficient manufacturing.

This is where the combining of LATI and Protool’s joint knowledge base was pivotal in producing designs that were fit for manufacture and meeting the requirements for heat dissipation where light levels of up to 4000 Lumens were to be generated.

The Mirage 3 range, utilising 3 different sizes of heat sinks, was successfully launched in January 2020.