WHP successful in reshoring and exporting

White Horse Plastics has reported renewed success in both the reshoring of contract manufacturing work from overseas and in the exporting of injection moulded expertise to an automotive system supplier located on the continent.

Its commitment to fail safe technical solutions is part of the reason that WHP is now recouping or reshoring business that was being relocated to Far Eastern sources.

All of WHP’s expertise was recently engaged by a European first tier supplier which was looking not just to source parts and tooling from WHP, but also to have the WHP team help it specify the required plant.

This involved WHP commission and train a new injection moulding facility on site, which involved four mould tools, and two 110 tonne Wittmann Battenfeld moulding machines along all the required ancillaries.

Paul Bobby, Managing Director for WHP, said: “We’re delighted to help our OEM customer. The facility has now been successfully commissioned, and we believe that industrial partnerships such as these are the way forward.”

“We are looking forward to replicate this success in other ways with other customers this year.”