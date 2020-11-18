WHS Plastics opens new national distribution centre in the West Midlands

WHS Plastics, a global manufacturer of plastic injection moulding products, has moved into its new state-of-the-art 75,000 sq feet national distribution centre at its Minworth site in Sutton Coldfield.

The investment will see 11 new jobs created at the facility with plans to employ more people in the future.

WHS Plastics says the new £3.5m distribution centre, which will serve its UK and international markets, replaces three warehouses currently on the site in a move by the company to continuously enhance the service to its customers, grow market share and open up new business opportunities.

× Expand RN

WHS Plastics which also has manufacturing operations in Runcorn, UK and Cairo, Egypt, employs some 630 people, with 400 of those based in the West Midlands.

The company, which currently has an annual revenue of £60m, recently manufactured 100,000 plastic visors with Jaguar Land Rover in response to the pandemic.

The new national distribution centre has been developed to provide an on-demand logistics solution for customers, which include major motor manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover.

WHS Plastics has put in place the latest warehouse management system in the centre, which manages the stockholding and inbound and outbound movements as well as semi-autonomous forklift trucks.

The centre has also, been fitted out with a new half a million pounds racking system, which will provide WHS Plastics with an additional 35,000 sq feet of warehousing capacity to support future growth ambitions.

Paul Nicholson, Group Managing Director at WHS Plastics Limited, said: “We are delighted to open our new national distribution centre here in the West Midlands. The current 15-strong distribution centre team will continue their roles at the new distribution centre, including Gareth Cummins who has been a valued member of the logistics operations for 23 years, and we are also commencing a recruitment drive to support the new operation, which we are thrilled to be doing at this current time.”

“The development complements our hi-tech and automated production processes, thereby forming a key part of our future growth strategy to build upon our existing markets and open up new opportunities for the business going forward.”