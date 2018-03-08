WIBA UK brings 4.0 message to Southern Manufacturing

The Wittmann Battenfeld UK (WIBA) team brought the connected factory message to this year’s Southern Manufacturing show in Farnborough on 6th-8th February.

Managing Director Barry Hill, Sales Manager Paul Dummer and Service Manager Adrian Walters were present at the stand to bring their varied perspectives on Industry 4.0 principles and how these relate to MES systems in the industry as well as SAP and other customer facing software and systems.

× Expand Paul Dummer (left) and Adrian Walters (right) on the Wittmann Battenfeld UK stand at the Southern Manufacturing Exhibition, Farnborough UK, Feb 6-8, 2018

WIBA will also be holding two 4.0 unravelled days at its Wellingborough HQ on 24th-25th April.

WIBA says the April workshops will aim to dispel myths around 4.0 and display how to optimise the technology on the plastics processing shop floor.

Two identical daily sessions will be offered with the opportunity to work with the injection moulding technology and WIBA’s technology in automation, materials handling, drying and temperature control.

WIBA says during these sessions attendees will be able to source materials, handling, drying and temperature control units in the knowledge that all of these plastics processing units will seamlessly interact together via the B8 control and interface supplied with today’s WIBA injection moulding machines.

Hill said: ‘Our Wittmann 4.0 plug and play convenience gives companies an added incentive to keep all plastics processing equipment under one roof, working off the same control panel and the same Internet router.’