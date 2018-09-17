WIBA UK prepares for this year’s Plastics Industry Awards

Wittmann Battenfeld (WIBA) UK is currently preparing for this year’s Plastics Industry Awards (PIA) ceremony.

The company has been shortlisted as a PIA finalist in three categories including, machinery supplier of the year, energy efficiency initiative of the year and apprentice of the year.

“We are delighted to have our company’s achievements recognised in this way. The acquisition of Battenfeld by the Wittmann Group ten years ago has done nothing but good for the industry, integrating all facets and equipment for the complete injection moulding call and furthering the cause of plastics technology generally,” said Barry Hill, Managing Director.

“Specifying, supplying and commissioning a complete injection moulding cell is a different order of business to supplying a single press. In many ways the challenges are greater. However, at WIBA UK we believe that such will be the pattern of future supply in our sector.”

The ceremony will be held at the London Hilton, Park Lane, on Friday September 28th.