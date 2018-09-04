WIBA UK technology review at Bradford

Wittmann Battenfeld (WIBA) UKs Managing Director, Barry Hill will review the company’s technology from the past ten years at Bradford University on September 18th as part of P70.

Hill will be part of the three day event, which is given in honour of Bradford’s Professor Phil Coates.

“We at Wittmann Battenfeld are very honoured to be a part of Professor Coates’s extremely effective Bradford network. I am looking forward to sharing our injection moulding technology with a very eminent audience and to be networking with polymer practitioners through the event,” said Hill.

“We also have many exciting developments over the coming weeks; not least our shortlisting for three 2018 Plastics Industry Awards and also some cutting edge manufacturing systems to be unveiled at the Fakuma Exhibition in Southern Germany, October 16-20th.”

The integration of Battenfeld Kunststofftechnik into the Wittmann Group 10 years ago was, among other things, the starting point for the revision and new development of the company’s entire range of machines.

The Wittmann Group continues to introduce new moulding machines to the market, including the prototype of the new VPower, the company’s vertical machine in the latest PowerSeries design.