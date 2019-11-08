Wigan tops the list as the number one place in the UK for plastic recycling

The Body Shop has compiled data to see the positive impact of people’s current plastic recycling efforts across the UK.

The information was compiled by analysing the amount of plastic sent for recycling from every town and city in the UK between 2017 and 2018 and cross referencing this with the population to create a plastic recycling index.

Wigan has been named as the top plastic recycling town in the UK with over 9,000 tons of plastic being sent for recycling between 2017-18, based on this index.

While Wales leads in the UK with the most towns and cities making the top 20 list and two (Bridgend and Swansea) making the top three. In total the Welsh sent 43,877 tonnes of plastic for recycling between 2017-2018 which weighs 3.5 times more than the Severn Bridge.

Derry is showed to be the best place in Northern Ireland with over 2,000 tonnes of plastic recycled and coming fifth in the whole of the UK. Northern Ireland contributed 26,033 tonnes between 2017 and 2018, which could build the Albert Memorial Clock 13 times, dwarfing the treasured landmark.

Two Scottish places made the top 20 with Stirling placing seventh and Falkirk sneaking in at 19th. Combined these two places recycled over 3,500 tonnes of plastic. Yorkshire also did well, boasting four of the top 20 towns and cities for plastic recycling - Hull, Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Rotherham.