Wigan tops the list as the number one place in the UK for plastic recycling

The Body Shop was interested to see the positive impact of people’s current plastic recycling efforts across the UK.

The information was compiled by analysing the amount of plastic sent for recycling from every town and city in the UK between 2017 and 2018 and cross referencing this with the population to create a plastic recycling index.

Based on this index, the north-west town of Wigan has been named as the top plastic recycling town in the UK with over 9,000 tons of plastic being sent for recycling between 2017-18.

In total the Welsh sent 43,877 tonnes of plastic for recycling between 2017-2018 which weighs 3.5 times more than the Severn Bridge.

With over 2,000 tonnes of plastic recycled, Derry is showed to be the best place in Northern Ireland for plastic recycling, coming fifth in the whole of the UK.

Two Scottish places made the top 20 with Stirling placing seventh and Falkirk coming 19th. Combined these two places recycled over 3,500 tonnes of plastic.

Yorkshire also did well, boasting four of the top 20 towns and cities for plastic recycling - Hull, Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Rotherham.