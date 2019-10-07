Wilde Analysis becomes Moldex3D Authorised Certification Center in the UK

CoreTech System Co, the leading provider of engineering simulation solutions for the plastics industry, has announced Wilde Analysis to be a Moldex3D Authorised Certification Center (MACC) in the UK and Ireland.

Shouldering the task of helping the industries pave the way towards Industry 4.0, Wilde Analysis will be dedicated to promoting the advanced technology of Moldex3D in Europe.

Wilde Analysis will now regularly host MACC training courses for product designers, mould designers, and CAE engineers in the plastic and moulding industries who would like to enhance their plastic moulding knowledge and skills at Moldex3D CAE software.

Upon the completion of the MACC training courses, the participants will be able to validate and optimise product designs through Moldex3D and help their enterprises overcome various moulding challenges, and most important of all, to attain the Moldex3D Analyst and Expert Certifications.

Dr. Venny Yang, President of Moldex3D, said: “It is definitely our honour to collaborate with Wilde Analysis. Moldex3D’s new MACC shows our commitment to assisting the industries to realise the cyber-physical system.”

“We believe Wilde Analysis will be an outstanding partner to that end. Through the training and Certification Examinations provided by MACC, users are believed to be more disciplined in the software, and able to further leverage Moldex3D to bridge the gap between design and manufacturing.”