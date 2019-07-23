Wimbledon goes greener with TOMRA’s reverse vending machine

TOMRA’s reverse vending machine (RVM) was used for the duration of Wimbledon, promoting good recycling habits and tackling plastic waste.

The technology was available for eco-conscious fans within the iconic event’s new ‘Sustainability Demonstration Space’ - and it proved an ace innovation for tennis enthusiasts, says organisers.

The compact reverse vending machine accepted plastic bottles, and to help recycling and reduce littering across the site, it also accepted bottles not bought within the grounds.

Data from the machine will be used by environmental charity Recoup to report on recycling at the tournament.

The sustainability space, named ‘Wimbledon 2030’ and located in the Southern Village, aimed to inspire fans with a vision of a more sustainable future for the tennis club.

Truls Haug, Managing Director of TOMRA Collection Solutions UK & Ireland, said: “We were delighted to have the opportunity for our leading reverse vending technology to be used on such a high-profile stage, in line with Wimbledon’s ambition to increase recycling this year.”

“It’s exciting to be part of encouraging sustainable habits for the future at the world’s oldest tennis tournament."

“The Championships are hugely committed to protecting the environment whenever possible, and we believe that the presence of our reverse vending machine represented a significant step towards further realising those sustainability ambitions.”