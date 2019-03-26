Winner of the 2018 Polymer Apprentice of the Year Award Announced

The winner of the Worshipful Company of Horners and BPF 2018 Polymer Apprentice of the Year Award has been announced as Jake Hallatt of Gripple.

Hallatt undertook a Science Manufacturing Technician Level 3 Diploma in Polymer Processing Operations.

The award’s runner up was Tom Ward of Amaray and the highly commended went to James Lawrence of Luxus.

Judges believe the winner, Hallatt, demonstrated a high level of achievement in his apprenticeship as well as within projects in the workplace that showed his competency.

Furthermore, his sports qualifications outside of work and his joining of an in-house employee committee further added to his approach to work and life.

He subsequently attended the Livery Companies Skills Council Award Ceremony in March 2019 to receive his Polymer Apprentice Certificate, ceremonial drinking horn and £500 cash prize.

Tom Ward, who also received a Polymer Apprentice Certificate and a £200 cash prize, completed his engineering apprenticeship at Amaray and again impressed the judges with his maturity and commitment to the job.

Highly commended, James Lawrence completed his Science Manufacturing Technician Level 3 Diploma in Polymer Processing Operations at Luxus.