WINTEC enlarging Changzhou plant and expanding into new markets

WINTEC is enlarging its production plant in Changzhou, China and as of May 2018, is expanding its sales to the US, Canadian, Mexican and Brazilian markets.

Michael Feltes, President of Sales and Service at WINTEC, said: "The production area will be more than doubled, and by the end of 2019 the number of employees in production alone will increase by 60 percent.”

WINTEC is investing more than €10 million (approx. 8.7million GBP) into the expansion of its Changzhou site.

Initially, the machines were only available in Asia, however, further markets in the Middle East as well as South Africa have been added due to increased demand.

In the autumn of this year, WINTEC is starting the expansion of its production plant.

Feltes added: "Moving into America is a huge step for our entire team. We are very well equipped for it, have already set up a strong sales structure in America and the colleagues there are well-connected to Changzhou."

WINTEC says the hydraulic injection moulding machines of the t-win series has become well established in the Asian markets, used in the production of large scale automotive components and in the white goods industry, such as washing machine components.

Last year WINTEC expanded its portfolio with an all-electric product line with the e-win, gaining access to additional target industries