WIPAG Deutschland announce Albis autos chief as its new MD

Former Albis automotive head Thomas Marquardt has taken over the leadership of WIPAG Deutschland after its acquisition by Albis Plastic this month.

Bernd Sparenberg, Vice President of Technical Compounds at Albis Plastic said: "We are very pleased that the takeover has gone smoothly and that Thomas Marquardt agreed to accept this position of responsibility. Mr. Marquardt is very familiar with this industry, having worked in the automotive sector for a good number of years, and has excellent industry contacts."

WIPAG Deutschland, based in Neuburg and Gardelegen, specialises in the processing and production of carbon fibre based compounds that can be injection-moulded. WIPAG takes waste carbon fibre, which comes mostly from the automotive industry, and processes it into reinforced carbon fibre compound pellets.

Hamburg-based Albis Plastic has further invested in recycling activities and has expanded its product portfolio.

Marquardt said: "There is huge potential in lots of markets for using carbon fibre based compounds in lightweight construction concepts. I am really looking forward to this new challenge and the opportunity to move forward with the numerous opportunities available to WIPAG."

In the future, Albis will offer polypropylene and polyamide based CFRP materials.