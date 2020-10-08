Wipak UK celebrates market success of new Yoghurt Pouches

Wipak UK is celebrating a successful move into a new market, after supplying a leading dairy company with two new yoghurt pouches for children.

The 90g pouches, which fall under Yeo Valley Organic’s ‘Little Yeos’ brand, hit supermarket shelves earlier this month and are aimed at weaning babies over six months and for busy parents to pop into lunchboxes.

The Little Yeos pouch format, which is a first for Yeo Valley Organic, can be recycled through a specialist recycling company with a patented technology for recycling plastic aluminium laminates.

“Wipak UK has traditionally supplied innovative packaging solutions into three core markets: cheese, meat and bakery. Whilst these will continue to be a core focus for us, making the leap into a new and completely different market, such as yoghurt, is a very exciting addition to our portfolio,” explained Sales Executive at Wipak UK, Richard Hayden.

“Working in close collaboration with our colleagues at Wipak Bordi, our dedicated pouch-making business in Italy, as well as our machinery partner, IMA, we combined our specialist material knowledge with IMA’s pouch production expertise to deliver the Little Yeos pouches to market within a tight deadline. We are delighted that they have been well-received by the brand, and we now hope to replicate our reputation for innovation, quality and efficiency within the pre-made pouch market.”

Yeo Valley Organic Brand Manager, Tor Crockatt, said: “We want to make Little Yeos even more convenient, as sustainable as possible, and of course as tasty as ever, and our pouches are just one of Yeo Valley Organic’s latest innovations.